How news organisations are separating fact from fiction

When a statue costs Rs 3,600 crore to build, you want it to do more than just stand there. So citizens were relieved to learn when the Shivaji sea memorial was launched in December that it would be able to track movements of suspicious boats. With the help of a renowned Finnish scientist, it would also tap enough solar energy to power all government offices in Mumbai. The only problem, it would emerge later, was that all of these details — listed in a WhatsApp message — were entirely fabricated. The news was first cooked up for a mocking piece on a Reddit forum, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?