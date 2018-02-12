Nadvi supported ISIS, now dancing to Modi's tune to divide AIMPLB: Owaisi

MIM president on Monday alleged that Moulana Salman Hussaini Nadvi is acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create rift in (AIMPLB).

He also called for social boycott of those calling for giving up Babri Masjid.

"Some people are dancing at the tune of Modi," said the Hyderabad MP without naming Nadvi, who was removed from the board on Sunday for mooting a proposal to hand over the land of demolished Babri Masjid in for construction of Ram temple.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the board at the end of its three-day plenary, Owaisi launched a bitter attack on Nadvi for going against the board's stand that there can be no compromise on Babri Masjid.

On the eve of the 26th plenary which began on Friday, Nadvi met Sri Sri Ravishankar in Bengaluru and mooted the formula that the land on which Babri Masjid stood till December 6, 1992 should be handed to Ram temple in exchange for an alternate land to build a mosque and a university.

"He (Nadvi) is saying that his proposal is to ensure peace and unity in the country.

Should we also give up Masjid-e-Aqsa (Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem) for unity in Arab," asked Owaisi.

The MP claimed that Nadvi was one of the clerics who signed a 'fatwa' in 2001 that a mosque remains a mosque for eternity and hence can't give up Babri Masjid.

He also alleged that Nadvi had also given a fatwa in support of group IS, which is responsible for massacre of in Syria, Iraq and other countries. "

"Modi you are giving political patronage to those who had given fatwa in favour of IS," said Owaisi.

The MIM chief said Modi using some people to create a rift in AIMPLB by suggesting that give up Babri Masjid.

He said the prime minister and those dancing at his tunes will not succeed in their attempts as the board is a symbol of Indian and united platform of all Islamic schools of thought.