Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express: 6 coaches derail near Titwala station

Adding to the list of train derailments in recent times, six coaches and the engine of the Nagpur-Mumbai derailed on Tuesday near the Titwala station, a small town in Maharashtra's Kalyan.

The accident took place around 6:35 am near the Asangaon railway station.

"We are arranging buses to bring passengers to the destination. Doctors and senior officers are already at the site", they said.

The incident has taken place within days of a local train on Mumbai's Harbour line derailing on August 25 while returning to the Mahim platform.

Saving the first four coaches, a technical fault caused the derailment of coaches six, seven, eight, and nine.

Central Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena also said that no casualty or injury has been reported in the incident.

The official said a team of doctors has reached the spot and they are working on war footing to reach out to the stranded passengers and offer relief and restore the railway traffic on the route.

He said further details are awaited.

However, an eye witness travelling in the train, claimed some passengers suffered minor injuries.

"At least six coaches along with the engine slipped out of the tracks. We could not understand what happened. Few people were stuck in the washrooms and were rescued by fellow travellers breaking glasses of the windows," Justin Rao, the eye witness, said.

He said the incessant rains increased their difficulties as no relief team could each them even after one-and-a-half hour of the incident.

This is the third derailment incident in the country in a a period of 10 days.

Fourteen coaches of the high-speed jumped the tracks on August 19, with one of them crashing into a house adjacent to the track near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, claiming 23 lives and over 60 injured.

On August 25, six coaches of the Andheri-bound local train derailed in Mumbai, injuring six of its passengers.