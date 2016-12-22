Najeeb Jung resigns as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Jung thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; reason behind his surprise decision is not immediately known

In a sudden move, Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigned on Thursday, ending a nearly three-and-half- year-long eventful tenure, mostly marked by bitter confrontation with the Aam Aadmi Party government on a range of issues that virtually brought governance to a halt on many occasions. Without citing reasons for the decision, 65-year-old Jung, who had taken charge in July 2013, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his help and cooperation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “association”. In a brief statement, Jung’s office said he has submitted ...

Press Trust of India