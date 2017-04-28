Narada sting: ED registers money laundering case involving TMC leaders

Tapes showed people resembling senior TMC leaders receiving money allegedly after promising favours

The ED has registered a money laundering case in the Narada 'sting' where a number of (TMC) leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly caught on camera taking money.



The agency, officials said, has registered the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a FIR.



It will probe the 'proceeds of crime' generated in this case and soon summonses would be issued to the accused for questioning, they said.



The CBI's criminal FIR had been registered against 13 TMC leaders.



A case of alleged criminal conspiracy and corruption against MP Mukul Roy, MPs Sultan Ahmed, Saugata Roy, and Aparupa Poddar, among others had been filed by the



The case has been registered on the completion of a preliminary enquiry that was first conducted by the



The preliminary enquirywas registered on the directions of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice T. Chakraborti.



The tapes, which were released to news organisations before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, showed people resembling senior TMC leaders receiving money allegedly after promising favours.



Alleging political vendetta, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has said that the is acting at the behest of the Modi government to target its leaders.

