Narendra Modi addresses nation on 31st Mann ki baat: Here's PM's top quotes

Prime Minister Modi's 31st address on Sunday was rich with wisdom and advice for the nation's youth, as he called on them to embrace life in its fullest and step out of their comfort zones and indulge in a bevy of new experiences.

Here are the top ten quotes from the Prime Minister's address:

1. I have noticed children have taken a lead when it comes to putting a bowl of water for birds during the summers: PM Modi

2. During summers, many people come to our homes...postmen, milkmen, vegetable sellers...always offer them water, especially in summers: PM Modi

3. My young friends, make these holidays about new experiences, new skills and new places

4. These holidays, make it about new experiences, go out of your comfort zone

5. Pursue sports in the holidays. Also go play with children of nearby areas

6. I am sure there is so much to learn and people have so much to teach. These must meet and new skills must be taught and learnt

7. Do something out of the box. India is full of diversities. Try learning a language. Go learn swimming or drawing

8. Removing on the car is one thing. We are ensuring the is removed from the minds of the select few 'VIPs'

9. New India is not about VIP. It is about EPI- every person is important

The Union Cabinet, in its meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi decided banned the use of red beacon on vehicles attached to dignitaries, including the central and state ministers and other VVIPs.

As per sources, the decision taken by the Union Cabinet will be implemented from May 1.

It is reported that five categories would be exempted from the ban including President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The ban applies to union ministers, chief ministers, state cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court.