Narendra Modi for special plan to end poverty, illiteracy

Terming corruption, poverty and illiteracy as the greatest challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for special initiatives to end all such ills in the next five years with the pledge of ‘Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge’ (We will do and surely do). Addressing the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, the PM said from 2017 to 2022 when India turns 75, there is a need to create the same spirit that existed between 1942 and 1947. He said the menace of corruption has adversely impacted the development journey of the country and has eaten the polity from the inside.
"In 1942, the clarion call was 'Karenge Ya Marenge' (Do or Die) - today it is 'Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge.' These five years are about 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' (commitment to fulfillment)," he said.
Corruption, poverty, illiteracy and malnutrition are the greatest challenges that India now needs to overcome and a common resolve is needed for this, he said, adding "We need to bring a positive change in this regard."
India's freedom from the colonial rule was not only about India only, but a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world, he said.
Similarly, he said, in the next five years till 2022, India must try to bring positive changes so that it can become an inspiration for many other nations.
