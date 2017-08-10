Narendra Modi for special plan to end poverty, illiteracy

Terming corruption, and as the greatest challenges, Prime Minister on Wednesday called for special initiatives to end all such ills in the next five years with the pledge of ‘Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge’ (We will do and surely do). Addressing the on the 75th anniversary of the Quit movement, the PM said from 2017 to 2022 when turns 75, there is a need to create the same spirit that existed between 1942 and 1947. He said the menace of has adversely impacted the development journey of the country and has eaten the polity from the inside.



"In 1942, the clarion call was 'Karenge Ya Marenge' (Do or Die) - today it is 'Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge.' These five years are about 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' (commitment to fulfillment)," he said.



Corruption, poverty, and malnutrition are the greatest challenges that now needs to overcome and a common resolve is needed for this, he said, adding "We need to bring a positive change in this regard."India's freedom from the colonial rule was not only about only, but a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world, he said.Similarly, he said, in the next five years till 2022, must try to bring positive changes so that it can become an inspiration for many other nations.