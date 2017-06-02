Narendra Modi highlights state funding terrorism at SPIEF in Russia

Raising concerns against the states who supply arms and money to terrorists, Indian Prime Minister on Friday called on for a joint fight against the menace and emphasised that the terrorists shouldn't divide between "good and bad" terrorists.

"For 40 years, India has been a victim of cross-border There are nations that supply terrorists with arms and currency. It was after 9/11 that the entire world realised the dangers of The World must come together to fight terrorism," Prime Minister Modi said at the

"Terrorists shouldn't be divided on "good" and "bad," Sputnik quoted the Indian Prime Minister as saying.

Backing India, Russian President also said that is a common threat and called for a united fight against the menace.

He further acknowledged that was a serious problem that India has been facing.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi asked the Russian business fraternity to explore the immense opportunities in the field of defence, services sector and manufacturing healthcare equipment in India.

"The eyes of the world are in Asia and there is renewed interest in India. In the last three years, there have been substantial reforms guided by the principle of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance. India is one of the fastest growing economies and is undertaking reforms at a rapid pace," he said.

He said India has taken various reformist measures to ward off red-tapism and has brought in transparency into the system.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that India is committed to the climate deal, irrespective of the Paris agreement.

"Paris or no Paris, we are committed to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations," he said.