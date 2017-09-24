Have tried to keep politics out of Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi

Enter the characters shown in the image.

This was the 36th edition of his monthly radio broadcast programme 'Mann ki Baat'. Today's episode marks the completion of three successful years of the prime minister's monthly radio show. Modi has been using the platform to particularly reach out to the youth and seek their active participation in nation-building.

"It has helped in the integration of every section of society," Modi said.

"I get so much feedback for 'Mann Ki Baat'. We have completed the programme's three years. Naturally, I am not able to refer to all of it but the inputs given help us in the governance.

Prime Minister on Sunday said that he always tried to keep his monthly out of politics. He said that his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" has played an important role in the integration of every section of society and improving the governance by getting nationwide inputs.

Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat: "United in Diversity" is not just a slogan, it is our strength. Our dream of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Supreme India) lies in this strength.

11:30 AM Narendra Modi on Mann ki Baat: Lt Swati and Nidhi joined the Army after their husbands were martyred at the border. Swati trained herself for 11 months and joined the Army. Nidhi also did the same and we laud their efforts and congratulate them. They have inspired our nation

11:29 AM India is a very diverse country. We must see our country first, visit all the places to know our own nation: Modi during his Mann ki Baat address.

11:27 AM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: I invite countrymen to act as major catalysts in promoting tourism in India

11:26 AM Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi wants countrymen to travel around India not merely as a visitor but also like a student and make efforts to assimilate understand and adapt.

11:25 AM Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people, specially youngsters to discover the wonders of incredible India in the months to come.

11:23 AM Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi refers to former President and scientist APJ Abul Kalam, Swami Vivekananda and other eminent dignitaries to denote India's diversity and culture.

11:23 AM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: "Gandhiji, JaiPrakashji, DeenDayalji remained away from power, lived every moment for people, followed Sarv Jan Hitay–Sarv Jan Sukhay."

11:21 AM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Sardar Patel unified the nation. Let us always preserve this unity.

11:20 AM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Nanaji Deshmukh devoted his life towards the betterment of our villages

11:20 AM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Let us remember the great men and women who lived for India

11:19 AM Mann Ki Baat: Modi lauds the Kashmiri youth's efforts to clean an entire lake on his own and asks the Kashmir administration to take inspiration from him. Dar is reported to have cleared about 12,000 kgs of trash from the lake.

11:18 AM Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Kashmir's 18-year-old cleanliness crusader Bilal Dar, who created a living by picking up waste from the Wular Lake in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

11:18 AM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: The Khadi Ashram remained non-functional for so many years. We have revived the Khadi industry. Now the poor Khadi workers can look forward to a livelihood from this indigenous industry. We should take the Khadi revolution forward.

11:17 AM Once I mentioned an incident of a father clicking selfies with his daughter. It created a nationwide movement, with hundreds and thousands clicking selfies with their daughters: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat.

11:17 AM Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi remembers Chandrakant Kulkarni from Maharashtra who donated for cleanliness drive which inspired many others to contribute in Swacch Bharat Mission.

11:16 AM PM Narendra Modi spoke about widespread support for Swachhata Hi Seva movement

11:14 AM PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: I am grateful to the media for supporting the government and contributing toward the Swachh Bharat movement



11:13 AM PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: I am delighted to see the support towards Swachhata Hi Seva movement. People are actively contributing to a Swachh Bharat

11:11 AM PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Let us support the movement for the growth of the Khadi sector.

11:10 AM PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: This Gandhi Jayanti, let is buy a Khadi product and light the lamp of prosperity in the lives of the poor.

PM Narendra Modi: Mann ki Baat has become a unique opportunity to connect with the entire country. It has become a platform where people from across the nation share constructive views, express their opinions and concerns

11:07 AM PM Narendra Modi: I get so much feedback for Mann Ki Baat. Naturally, I am not able to refer to all of it but the inputs given help us in the government

11:06 AM PM Narendra Modi: People are at the centre of Mann Ki Baat

11:05 AM Mann Ki Baat is an effective way to showcase the strengths of India: PM Narendra Modi

11:03 AM I have tried to keep politics out of Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi

11:03 AM This is the 36th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which completes 3 years with this episode: PM Narendra Modi

11:01 AM PM Modi: This is not my 'Mann ki Baat'. It's the voice of the people of India

11:00 AM PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation through Mann Ki Baat

10:57 AM Mann ki Baat: PM Modi may touch upon the achievement of laying of the foundation stone of the Bullet train by him and Japan PM Shinzo Abe in Ahmedabad a few days back.

Sandeep Dikshit: Modi's programme only has speeches, there is no thought behind them, no concern for any important issues

10:55 AM Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

10:54 AM The PM is likely to speak about 'Swacchata Hi Seva' campaign

10:53 AM This will be the 36th edition of Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Modi also spoke about the renewed campaign for cleanliness and called for increased participation in sporting activities.

10:52 AM In his last 'Mann ki Baat', Modi talked about the festivals which reflect the country's diversity. Referring to the violence in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana, post the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Modi said that violence in any form cannot be tolerated.

10:52 AM People's expectation from this Mann ki Baat: Modi is expected to wish the nation on Durga Puja, Navratri and upcoming festival of Vijay Dashmi or Dussehra.

10:51 AM People's expectation from this Mann ki Baat: He might raise the issue of Gauri Lankesh's brutal murder at her residence in Bengaluru.

10:50 AM People's expectation from this Mann ki Baat: PM Modi is expected speak on the recent inauguration of Sardar Sarovar Dam.

What to exprect from Prime Minister Narendra Modi today: He is likely to announce some big-ticket measures on Monday to stimulate the economy. Hence, there is a possibility that the prime minister may give us an insight into his government's big bang economy reform proposals.

10:45 AM On Saturday, Modi has asked people to share their views, ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and My Gov Open Forum.

10:44 AM The live stream will be available on the YouTube channels of PMO and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

10:40 AM Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast

10:40 AM Mann ki baat will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan

10:39 AM PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ completes three years today.

10:31 AM Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi to address nation at 11:00 am today