Narendra Modi's biopic: Rumour has it, Akshay Kumar will be roped in

The latest buzz in town is that Bollywood actor might be roped in to play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic. Undoubtedly, PM Modi is a popular politician in the country and has immense following globally, hence, it is not surprising that the film industry is itching to make his biopic.

Reportedly, veteran actors like and Paresh Rawal were the frontrunners to play the role, however, they have made way for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star.

Akshay's selection has won many votes, but his biggest fan - CBFC Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani seems to be the happiest. Speaking to DNA , Nihalani said, "I can’t think of anyone better to play our Prime Minister than Akshay. He has a spotless image of an idealist and visionary. And look at the kind of work he’s doing. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman are the cinema of social reform that Guru Dutt and V Shantaram were associated with. Also, Akshay has risen from humble working class beginnings to become a star, just like Modiji. We are certainly looking at a strong possibility of Akshay playing Modiji."





However, according to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha said, "Akshay is the Mr Clean of India. His image goes well with the image of the New Shining India."However, according to NDTV , Akshay Kumar's team has denied it. "He won't be playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on screen," a spokesperson said.

Why is most suitable?

may not be as popular as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, however, he has proved himself to be versatile. Lately, this action-hero has been portraying down-to-earth, middle-class characters with everyday life challenges.

From financially helping drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to launching a martial arts school to provide self-defence training to women for free in Mumbai, the Film Awards recipient has managed to win respect from fans.

Prime Minister Modi's following:

In three of the Democratic Alliance government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the top followed leader on Facebook globally.

According to ET , Modi's Facebook Page has more followers than Donald Trump and his official page - PMO India – ranks third followed by Modi page’s personal page and the newly elected US President Trump. The data also shows that Digital India, Make in India and Swachh Bharat are the most engaged campaigns that have been run by the government.

PM Modi has nearly 30 million followers on his personal account on Twitter. Besides, he has at least 18 million followers on his institutional account, @PMOIndia.

Biopic Trend

It seems to have become a trend to make biopics in Bollywood. Films have been made on Mary Kom, Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni, Sanjay Dutt, and several others. But, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar and essaying the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, has been the most controversial one of all.