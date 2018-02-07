Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben injured in road mishap in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READSC relief for self-employed accident victims After Duronto Express mishap, Cong brands Modi govt as 'Derailment Sarkar' 5 of family killed in road accident in Rajasthan 36 dead after a bus carrying 50 passengers drowns in WB's Murshidabad canal Two persons killed in a road accident in Bhagalpur
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben was injured and her relative was killed when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, police said. Jashodaben did not suffer any major injuries in the accident in which four other people travelling with her was also injured,SHO Parsoli Shyam Singh said. The deceased was identified as Basant Bhai Modi (67), a relative of Jashodaben, who died while undergoing treatment, the police said. The accident took place in Parsoli Police Station area when Jashodaben and others were travelling to Chittorgarh after attending a function in Kota, they said. The injured were rushed to a government hospital for treatment,the police said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU