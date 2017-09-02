Narendra Modi to discuss counter-terrorism, trade, investment in Myanmar

Prime Minister on Saturday said that security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture are the key issues to be discussed during his three-day visit.

Prime Minister Modi will visit on 5-7 September. He had visited earlier in 2014 for the ASEAN- Summit, but this will be his first bilateral visit.

In a post, the Prime Minister said, "I am looking forward to meeting President U Htin Kyaw as also Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of President's Office. I have had the opportunity for discussions with both dignitaries during their visits to in 2016."

The post further added: "We will also look at strengthening our existing cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture."

The Prime Minister further said that during his visit he will review developments in India- bilateral relations and explore new areas in which both the nations can work together.

He further said that he will also review the extensive programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance that is undertaking in

Prime Minister Modi further informed that he will also pay a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the "Archaeological Survey of has done stellar work on renovating the Ananda Temple".

He said that he is also looking forward to visit Yangon, where he will visit various historical spots that symbolize the shared heritage of and

Prime Minister Modi also expressed eagerness in meeting and interacting with the Indian-origin community of Myanmar, whose history goes back more than a century.

He further expressed confidence that the visit will open a bright new chapter in India- relations and will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between both the countries.