Narendra Modi to visit Palestine, says envoy Adnan Alihaijaa

Prime Minister will visit Palestine, its envoy Adnan A Alihaijaa said today without elaborating when it will take place.



His announcement came on a day when the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting tomorrow after US President Donald Trump, in a controversial move, recognised as Israel's capital.



Many Arab leaders warned that the controversial decision could trigger an upheaval in the already volatile Middle East.



"I will announce here and no one before you knows that Mr Modi will visit Palestine," the ambassador told TV.



He, however, did not elaborate when the visit will take place.



Participating in a discussion on the channel, he said has been supportive of the Palestinian cause and the two-state solution.



In July, Modi became the first prime minister of to visit



Reacting to the US' announcement recognising as Israel's capital, today said its position on is independent, consistent and not determined by any third country.



External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position on is shaped by its own views and interests and not determined by any third country.



"India's position on is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country," he said responding to a query regarding India's position on recognition of as the capital of by the US.