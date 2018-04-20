on Friday acquitted former (BJP) minister in the riot case in which 97 Muslims were killed following the riots.

Kodnani was sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment.

However, the conviction of leader, who had also moved the court challenging the previous ruling, was upheld. He was sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

A division bench of the court comprising justice Harsha Devani and justice A. S. Supehiya concluded the hearing and reserved the order in the case last August.

In 2012, a special court for (SIT) cases had sentenced 32 people to life imprisonment.

Apart from this, seven accused were given enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years and the remaining were given simple life imprisonment for 14 years.

All the convicts had appealed against their conviction in the High Court.

Around 58 people lost their lives when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was allegedly torched at the Railway Station on February 27, 2002.

Following the incident, on February 28, the and declared A total of 97 people were killed by rioters in Ahmedabad's area on this day.