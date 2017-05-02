TRENDING ON BS
Nation with families of martyred soldiers, says Kiren Rijiju

The two were killed and their bodies mutilated by the Pakistan army in Krishna Ghati sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kiren Rijiju
Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju laying a wreath at the coffin of BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar after it was brought at Palam Airport in New Delhi

The whole country stands behind the families of the two soldiers who were beheaded by the Pakistan army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

"The nation is with the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army," the minister said while paying tribute to BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar and Indian Army's Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh.



He was speaking to reporters after attending Sagar's wreath laying ceremony at Delhi airport. His body is being taken to his village in Uttar Pradesh.

Paramjeet Singh's last rites took place today at his village in Punjab.

The two were killed and their bodies mutilated by the Pakistan army in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

