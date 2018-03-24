National database on narcotics crimes to combat drug menace: Rajnath Singh

India will soon have a database of information on all and criminals that can be accessed by enforcement agencies tasked with combating drugs menace, Union Home Minister said on Saturday.

The minister, while delivering his valedictory address at the conclusion of the two-day 'drug law enforcement' conference here, said his ministry has sanctioned the required funds to the (NCB).

" has been provided funds for developing a new software -- seizure information management system (SIMS) -- which will create a complete online database of drug offences and offenders.

"All enforcement agencies including state police departments, up to the district level, will have access to the database," Singh said.

The minister said that taking note of the emerging drug abuse pattern in the country, the government last year scheduled seven new substances into the list of narcotic drugs so that "action can be taken against trafficking in these substances".

The NCB is the agency for undertaking anti-narcotics measures and enforcement action and it coordinates with multiple police and government agencies to render this task.