National EV forum must be set up for adapting automotive tech: Report

A Electric Vehicle forum, comprising representatives from auto industry and government agencies, overlooking EV programme and infrastructure service providers must be set up to frame policies for India's smooth adoption of the new automotive technology, says a study. A joint study by and NRI Consulting said there is a need to have continuous dialogue with industry to regularly discuss progress and corrective actions while working to meet the 2030 target of 100 per cent EVs for public and 40 per cent for personal vehicles. Recommending the way forward, the report said there is a need to "establish a EV Forum for making policies involving various stakeholders and for continuous dialogue with the industry." "To ensure a smooth transformation, it is necessary to establish a Forum for policy making and implementation," it recommended. The forum should have representatives from auto OEMs, auto component suppliers and government bodies overlooking the EV transformation, according to the report. Moreover, the forum must also have representatives from service providers delivering supporting infrastructure such as power discoms, suppliers for parts for EVs such as battery makers and also academia. Highlighting the importance of such a forum, the report said policies framed by the forum could be implemented at pan India level through central and state agencies along with public and private stakeholders together. The report also said fiscal incentives must also be given with an aim of bringing down the initial purchase price and to reduce ownership cost.

The could include favourable GST rates and duty structure for EVs, hybrid and plug-in hybrid Apart from attractive financing rates for EVs, 200 per cent tax benefit on R&D activities in EVs must be continued, it added. The Assocham-NRI Consulting report also suggested steps such as unique number plates (green) for easy identification of EVs, reduced parking and toll fees and increasing validity of fitness certificate for commercial EVs to promote them. It also said policy incentives are needed to develop a