National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, K Viswanath felicitated

honoured the winners of 64th Film awards on Wednesday in New Delhi.



Renowned filmmaker was given a standing ovation as he received the prestigious by the President.

Superstar was given the Best Actor award for 'Rustom', while received a special mention award for 'Neerja', which also won the Best Hindi Film of the year.

Marathi film 'Kasaav' got the Best Feature Film Award, while was conferred with the Best Director Award for 'Ventilator'.

Surabhi Jyoti was given the Best Actress Award for Malayalam film 'Minnaminungu'.

A prominent name not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi films, Viswanath, 87, became the 48th recipient of the Phalke award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, which includes a golden lotus, a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs, a citation and a shawl.



An emotional Viswanath, who attended the ceremony with his wife Jaya Lakshmi, thanked his parents and fans in a brief acceptance speech.



"It is an auspicious occasion to receive this prestigious award. I offer my 'pranams' to my parents and to the Almighty who is everywhere. Thank you to his excellency, the President, honourable ministers and jury members and to all my fans everywhere in India," the veteran filmmaker said.



Lauding Viswanath's contribution to the Indian cinema, Mukherjee said, "I congratulate for receiving the and thank him for his contribution to the film industry, to unity, integrity and also for conveying strong message of peace."



Information & Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said Viswanath's speciality was that he made entertaining films without violence, vulgarity or fight.



"He is a great inspiration for budding filmmakers," Naidu said.



Viswanath, who started his journey as a sound artiste, directed award-winning films such as "Sankarabharanam", "Sagara Sangamam", "Swati Mutyam", "Saptapadi", "Kaamchor", "Sanjog" and "Jaag Utha Insaan" in his long career that included an equally successful stint in front of the camera.



He was honoured with Padmashri in 1992, and also a receipient of five Awards.

Meanwhile, Khiladi Kumar was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav for the event.

For the big day, Akshay chose to wear a black bandh gala with a fuchsia pink pocket square. Twinkle looked pretty in her silk checkered saree with a patterned pallu. Complimenting her saree was the low bun with gajra.

Sonam was accompanied by her father Anil Kapoor, who clicked pictures as she received her award and made for an 'aww-dorable' moment.