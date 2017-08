The United Forum of (UFBU) has given notice of their decision to go on nationwide on August 22 to protest reforms in the and other issues, said a top union leader on Monday.

"We have given a notice. The will be on August 22 spread over the entire banking sector," All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said.

The notice was given couple of days back, he said.

The UFBU, comprising nine unions in the banking sector, also urged the Indian Banks Association (IBA) to expedite wage revision and other issues.