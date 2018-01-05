Nature's great spectacles: Spotting Amur falcons in Nagaland's forest

The bamboo watchtower overlooking the Doyang reservoir was bathed in the evening light. All we could hear was the constant chirruping of some distant birds. But we couldn’t really see any.

Then, we realised that the grey cast of the sky wasn’t what it seemed. Although we’d heard accounts and seen videos of the magical phenomenon we were about to witness, nothing quite prepares you for that first sight of tens of thousands of Amur falcons as they swoop in from the sky to roost in the forests of Pangti in Nagaland’s Wokha district. The birds soared lazily on ...