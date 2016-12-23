Naveen Patnaik's copter air-borne for 45 mins, engineer suspended

Chief Minister was on Thursday left air-borne in a chopper for about 45 minutes, following which an executive engineer in district was suspended on charges of dereliction in his duty.

After completing his programme at Jeypore, Patnaik left for Kotpad at 12.40 pm and was scheduled to arrive at 12.55 pm but he could not land until 1.35 pm at Kotpad, a senior state official said.

The - entrusted to prepare the helipad for landing of the Chief Minister's chopper - had to provide the details of the location, including the latitude, longitude and altitude, but could not provide timely information to the pilot resulting in the delay, the official said.

The pilot kept scouting for the location and the chief minister remained mid-air for 45 minutes, the official added.

Following the development, the Executive Engineer of Jeypore division was placed under suspension, Works Department Secretary Nalin Kanta Pradhan said.

The official's name was not given.

Earlier, at Jeypore the chief minister had reiterated his government's commitment for tribal development.

"Even though the Centre stopped the special KBK fund, to ensure that development work is not hampered in this region, my government launched Biju KBK fund to strengthen infrastructure like road, electricity and safe drinking water at villages. Obstacles to development of the region will not be tolerated," Patnaik said in his address in a bid to woo the tribal votes.

"All round development of tribals is the priority of my government and several steps have been taken in this regard. To increase tribal female literacy rate, capacity of hostels in tribal residential schools are being increased," he added.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects, including a 100-bedded tribal girls hostel, mini-stadium, sub-stations, bus terminal.

He also affirmed there will no crunch of funds in the state's (Kalahandi Balangir Koraput) KBK districts.