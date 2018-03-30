Navjot Singh Sidhu in dock for Rs 5-mn tax evasion; bank accounts frozen

The (IT) department on Thursday seized two bank accounts of Punjab Minister for non-payment of taxes.

While the former cricketer's dues stand at Rs 5.2 million, payments to be made were towards dress expenses (Rs 28,38,405) travelling tour and travelling expenses (Rs. 38,24,282), salary expense (Rs. 47,11,400) and petrol and diesel expenses (Rs. 17,80,358).

The IT department noted that Sidhu had failed to provide documentary evidence, such as bills or invoices in support of his claim during the course of assessment proceedings. Since the authenticity of the transactions could not be established, 30 per cent of the total expenses were disallowed in order to prevent leakage of revenue.

"The assessee had gone in to appeal against the order on January 17 last year, but the Commissioner of Income- (Appeals) or CIT (A) passed the order favouring the revenue and not provided any relief to the assessee, as he had failed to provide any documentary evidence in support of his claim," an official statement noted.

