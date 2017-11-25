Navy Chief Sunil Lanba heads to Bangladesh for multilateral naval exercise

Admiral will embark on a three-day visit to tomorrow for a multilateral being held under a regional maritime forum set up by India's initiative.



His visit was also aimed at consolidating bilateral naval relations and to explore new avenues for maritime cooperation, the ministry said.



It said Indian naval ships Ranvir, Sahyadri, Gharial and Sukanya along with one maritime patrol aircraft P-8I will take part in the International Multilateral Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (IMMSAREX) which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister on Monday in the port city of Cox's Bazar.The exercise is taking place under the aegis of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) -- an initiative of the that was launched in 2008 to bring together littoral states in the region.The has now grown into a formidable organisation comprising 23 member nations and nine observer countries.The ministry said apart from the exercise, an 'Extraordinary Conclave of Chiefs (ECoC)' meeting of was scheduled on November 28 which will also be attended by AdmiralThe meeting was expected to review the progress made by three Working Groups on maritime security information exchange, interoperability and humanitarian assistance.will also hold bilateral discussions with Chief of the Naval Staff of Navy on Monday and several other navy chiefs of other participating countries.The ministry said would also be gifting 'War Memorabilia' for the 'Liberation War Museum' of