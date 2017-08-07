Navy officer threatens Air India with fake bomb, delays flight at Jodhpur

An officer was on Sunday detained after he created a security scare by claiming he was carrying a bomb aboard an flight, which later turned out to be a hoax, a security official said.

An official of the CISF, which manages security at all airports in the country, said the accused, who has denied making any bomb claim, was detained by police in Jodhpur.

The allegedly warned the airline crew of a bomb on the aircraft flying from Delhi to Jaipur via Jodhpur when he was denied permission to deboard at Jodhpur as he had booked the flight up to Jaipur.

"The officer had a tiff with the airline staff when the flight touched down at Jodhpur. He told them he wanted to deboard and threatened he was carrying a bomb when the crew stopped him from disembarking. The passenger has been handed over to local police," said the Central Industrial Security Force officer.

The bomb hoax delayed the flight by three hours.

The airline said the incident took place on AI 475 flight with 175 passengers onboard on the Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur route.

"At Jodhpur, a person who claimed to be a naval officer wanted to de-board. For security reason, deboarding was not allowed... he forcibly tried to deboard... he revealed he had planted a bomb on the flight and that was the reason he wanted to deboard," the AI spokesman said.

He said the was alerted and all passengers evacuated.

"The aircraft was searched as per the standard operating procedure but nothing was found. The person has been detained by the CISF," the spokesperson said.

"The flight search and other security related procedures lasted from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the flight took off from Jodhpur to Jaipur at 6.30 p.m."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)