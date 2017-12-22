Nawazuddin honoured, proud to portray titular role in Bal Thackeray biopic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has released the teaser of "Thackeray" — an upcoming biopic on the life of Bal The National Award-winning actor says it is an honour for him to portray the late Shiv Sena founder-president.

The less than two-minute teaser starts with dramatically showing a small child crying in a poverty-stricken area. Later on, a bunch of people rush past it and torch the place. Later, scenes of conducting his meetings are shown.

The video ends with the introduction of Nawazuddin taking up the stage as Bal to address a rally.

"It's an honour and pride to portray the real king of the country on screen. Here comes the teaser of 'Thackeray'. Hearty thanks to shri Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and Abhijit Panse," Nawazuddin wrote alongside the teaser.

Bal was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed way in 2012.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, written by Sanjay Raut, "Thackeray" will release on January 23, 2019 in Hindi and Marathi language.