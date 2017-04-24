Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares video where art trumps religion

has shared a video on his profile in which the actor emphasises that for him art comes before religion.



Titled "Sixteen Point Six Six", the 55-second video has no dialogues and the 42-year-old actor sends a message across with the help of placards.



In the clip, Siddiqui, through placards, says when he got his DNA test results, the "Raees" actor found he was each 16.66 per cent Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, and every other important religion in the world.



But when he "discovered" his soul, Siddiqui found he is 100 per cent artiste.



The video by the actor comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in attacks on minorities.

