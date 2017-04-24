TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Dubai-bound Air India flight suffers tyre burst; passengers safe
Business Standard

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares video where art trumps religion

The video by actor comes at time when the country is witnessing a surge in attacks on minorities

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Photo: Twitter

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared a video on his Twitter profile in which the actor emphasises that for him art comes before religion.

Titled "Sixteen Point Six Six", the 55-second video has no dialogues and the 42-year-old actor sends a message across with the help of placards.



In the clip, Siddiqui, through placards, says when he got his DNA test results, the "Raees" actor found he was each 16.66 per cent Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist and every other important religion in the world.

But when he "discovered" his soul, Siddiqui found he is 100 per cent artiste.

The video by the actor comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in attacks on minorities.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares video where art trumps religion

The video by actor comes at time when the country is witnessing a surge in attacks on minorities

The video by actor comes at time when the country is witnessing a surge in attacks on minorities Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared a video on his Twitter profile in which the actor emphasises that for him art comes before religion.

Titled "Sixteen Point Six Six", the 55-second video has no dialogues and the 42-year-old actor sends a message across with the help of placards.

In the clip, Siddiqui, through placards, says when he got his DNA test results, the "Raees" actor found he was each 16.66 per cent Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist and every other important religion in the world.

But when he "discovered" his soul, Siddiqui found he is 100 per cent artiste.

The video by the actor comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in attacks on minorities. image
Business Standard
177 22

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares video where art trumps religion

The video by actor comes at time when the country is witnessing a surge in attacks on minorities

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared a video on his Twitter profile in which the actor emphasises that for him art comes before religion.

Titled "Sixteen Point Six Six", the 55-second video has no dialogues and the 42-year-old actor sends a message across with the help of placards.

In the clip, Siddiqui, through placards, says when he got his DNA test results, the "Raees" actor found he was each 16.66 per cent Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist and every other important religion in the world.

But when he "discovered" his soul, Siddiqui found he is 100 per cent artiste.

The video by the actor comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in attacks on minorities.

image
Business Standard
177 22