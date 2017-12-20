Naxals attack Bihar's Masudan Railway Station, abduct 3 officials

A group of attacked Bihar's Masudan Railway Station and abducted three officials, including an Assistant Station Master.

The incident took place after the had called for Bihar and 'bandh' on December 20.

The Assistant Station Master had called up the Maldah Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), saying the threatened to kill them if trains continued plying on the Masudan track.

The also torched station property in the incident - which took place late last night.

The incident has affected the operation of trains on Bhagalpur-Kiul line.

A joint team of the police and the (CRPF) have started the search operation to locate the abducted officers.



Maoists kill tribal youth in Odisha



On Tuesday, maoists killed a tribal youth in Odisha's Malkangiri district suspecting him to be a police informer.The armed rebels barged into 22-year-old Muya Kabasi's house at Jandraguda village under the jurisdiction of Mathili police station area yesterday night, dragged him out and beat him to death, the police said.The Border Security Force (BSF) and the police have started combing operation in the area, said Superintendent of Police of Malkangiri district Jagmohan Meena.The Maoists left a poster near the body threatening the villagers of similar consequences if they work for the police.The rebels had killed another person on December 9 in Chitrakonda area of the district suspecting him to be a police informer.