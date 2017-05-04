TRENDING ON BS
Naxals attack security force's mine protected vehicle in Maharashtra

At least 12 personnel are said to be injured in landmine blast which targeted the armoured vehicle

Press Trust of India  |  Gadchiroli 

A mine protected vehicle of the C-60 commandos on Wednesday came under a landmine attack allegedly by Naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

Officials said the incident took place in the evening near Bhamragad in the district when a patrol party of the C-60 commandos, was crossing the area.



At least 12 personnel are said to be injured in the landmine blast which targeted the armoured vehicle, they said

"We are getting some preliminary reports that the troops, caught in the blast, belong to the C-60 force of the Maharashtra Police that conducts anti-Naxal operations. More details are awaited," a senior officer said.

The team of security force personnel had been conducting operations in the area. Earlier in the day, a CRPF jawan and two Maharashtra Police personnel were injured in an exchange of fire with the Naxals, the officer said, adding reiforcement is on the way.

On April 24, twenty-five CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the deadliest attack by naxalites targeting security forces this year.

