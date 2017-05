Naxals burn down railway signals room, goods train engine in Jharkhand

Suspected Naxals set on fire signals and communication setup of a railway station and the engine of goods train in Bokaro district of Jharkhand.



Officials said the incident occurred at about 11:30 PM last night at the after which a team of and state police personnel were rushed to the spot.

"The burnt down the signals and communication set of the station and partially damaged the engine of a goods train stationed there by putting it on fire. Security forces under the command of have been rushed to the spot," a senior officer said.The also posted handbills against the state government in the station premises, the officer added.A team of the 26th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bokaro police have reached the spot, he added.