Naxals burn down railway signals room, goods train engine in Jharkhand

The Maoists posted handbills against the state government in the station premises: Senior Officer

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Suspected Naxals set on fire signals and communication setup of a railway station and the engine of goods train in Bokaro district of Jharkhand.

Officials said the incident occurred at about 11:30 PM last night at the Dumri Bihar Railway Station after which a team of CRPF and state police personnel were rushed to the spot.



"The Maoists burnt down the signals and communication set of the station and partially damaged the engine of a goods train stationed there by putting it on fire. Security forces under the command of CRPF have been rushed to the spot," a senior officer said.

The Maoists also posted handbills against the state government in the station premises, the officer added.

A team of the 26th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bokaro police have reached the spot, he added.

