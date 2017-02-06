National Conference opposes linking of Aadhaar with utility services in J&K

They urged govt to either withdraw this rider or ensure Aadhaar to every citizen before April

Conference today questioned the purpose of linking various utility services with Aadhaar, as most of the people in were yet to get the cards due to non-payment of dues by the PDP- to the agency designated to issue unique identification numbers.



"It is intriguing to make mandatory for availing benefits of various schemes notwithstanding the fact that a sizable segment of population is yet to be covered under programme," senior NC leaders said in a joint statement.



They said such a decision reflects the disconnect of the insensitive coalition with the people. They said the non-seriousness of the in bringing the entire population under the net is "deplorable".



"Linking with supply of rations will deprive people, especially those living in rural and far-flung areas, from the food support due to unrealistic policies and poor governance," the statement reads.



They urged the either to withdraw this rider or ensure cards to every citizen on war-footing basis before the deadline of April.



" Conference has raised the issue in the Assembly with regard to release of payment to the card issuing agency, which has since closed its centres across the state," it said.



Besides Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, signatories to the joint statement included former ministers Surjeet Singh Slathia, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, Abdul Gani Malik, Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo and Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy.

Press Trust of India