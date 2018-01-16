JUST IN
NCERT syllabus, books likely to be used in Jammu and Kashmir schools

The announcement came a few days after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had criticised the state education system

Sahil Makkar  |  New Delhi 

NCERT logo (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday signed a deal to explore the possibility of introducing books based on the curriculum of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in the state.

The announcement came a few days after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had criticised the state education system, saying teachers in Jammu and Kashmir showed two maps in the course of their instruction — one of India and one of the state.

“Why should there be a separate map of J&K? Then there should be a map of every state. This leads children into believing that I am part of this country, but I also have a separate identity. The basic grassroots problem lies in the way the education system in government schools in the state has been corrupted,” General Rawat said in his annual press conference on Friday. 

Rawat’s comments, however, drew sharp reactions from the Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which is in power in the state in alliance with the BJP.

On Monday Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister and PDP leader Altaf Bukhari, however, accompanied Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar to announce the measures that would be taken to reform the education system in the state. 
