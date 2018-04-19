NCR water crisis: SC summons Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana on Monday

The on Thursday directed the chief secretaries of and to appear before it on Monday after the Board (DJB) said it was not receiving enough water to supply to the capital.

A bench headed by Justice took a strong note of the apathy shown by authorities in dealing with the water woes of the residents of the capital.

"People are dying. But no urgency is being shown by you people," the court said, directing senior officials of the two state governments to appear before it in person on April 23.

The government had informed the apex court it was in talks with for the release of 450 cusec of water of the river daily for the capital.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the DJB alleging that had reduced by one-third the supply of water to the capital, leading to a grave water crisis.

The DJB has contended in its plea that was supplying only 330 cusec of water daily as against 450 cusec per day, which was agreed upon between the state and the Union Territory.

It has claimed that while the population of has increased phenomenally over the years, there has not been a commensurate rise in the water supply.

The DJB has said that due to the present curtailment in water supply to the Wazirabad reservoir, the plant is running at reduced capacity leading to "grave water crisis" in the city.

It had said the situation would "escalate" with the onset of summer and as the demand for drinking water shoots up.

It has sought directions from the apex court to the government to supply the full 450 cusec of water per day continuously and daily to the Wazirabad reservoir.

The High Court had recently told the government it has to stick to its 2014 direction specifying the amount of water to be released to every day.