NDA does a U-turn on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Controversy triggered by reply from Ministry of Home Affairs to an RTI filed by a Kolkata resident

The on Friday tried to wash its hands off a declaration that was dead by putting the onus on the previous government, but added it would be willing to examine any "new fact" if and when it came up.



The government's clarification on the founder of the Indian Army came after a sharp reaction from political parties, including the ruling in West Bengal, as well as the state's unit.



The controversy was triggered by a reply from the Ministry of Home Affairs to an RTI filed by a resident.



"The has come to conclusion that Netaji died in the plane crash on August 18, 1945," the ministry said on May 31, referring to the findings of the Shah Nawaz Committee, the Justice GD Khosla Commission and the Justice Mukherjee Commission of Enquiry on the subject.



A home ministry spokesperson today clarified that the issue was not closed.



"There was a conclusion in 2006 that Netaji was dead. The RTI reply was based on that conclusion. However, the issue is not closed. Any new fact, if it comes up, will be examined by the on merit and an appropriate decision will be taken," the spokesperson said.



The RTI reply on Bose's death was based on a May 2006 cabinet decision, he said. The Congress-led was in power at the Centre then.



He said a supplementary reply to the RTI applicant was being sent, clarifying the government's position.



The spokesperson said the in 2006 had taken this position after the Mukherjee Commission (1999) concluded that Netaji was no longer alive considering the fact that he was born in 1897.



The in 2006 accepted the Mukherjee Commission's conclusion that the former president was presumed dead.



The spokesperson said the then had rejected the findings of the Shah Nawaz Committee (1956) and the Khosla Commission (1970-74) -- that Bose was not killed in the plane crash in Taipei in 1945, and that the ashes kept in Tokyo's Renkoji Temple were not his.



In the RTI reply, the also sought to dispel reports that Bose lived in disguise as 'Gumnami Baba'-- the belief of a large section of Bose's legion of admirers, many of whom held that he was alive, but in hiding.



Immediately after the RTI reply was made public, chief minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"I am shocked to see this unilateral decision of the Central without evidence," she said.



Chandra Bose, BJP's unit leader and Bose's grandnephew, demanded that a special investigation team be set up to unravel the mystery of his disappearance.



"I demand the Central immediately take action against the officer who gave such an irresponsible reply. How can the come to a conclusion regarding Netaji's death without concrete evidence," he asked.



The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) accused the Centre of "misleading" the country by claiming he had died in an air crash in 1945. Bose had set up the Forward Bloc of the Indian in 1939.



The also accused the of making "concerted efforts" to rewrite history. Saying that it had stoked a fresh controversy over Bose's death, it demanded an apology from it.

