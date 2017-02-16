NDMC finds over 900 units 'dangerous' in Connaught Place

Prompted by two roof collapses in Central Delhi's within a month, the Municipal Council (NDMC) has identified over 900 units as "dangerous" in the commercial centre.

had formed a six-member panel, comprising structural safety experts from IIT Delhi, Central Public Works Department, and the Sub Divisional Magistrate of the area to inspect the collapse sites and ascertain the reason behind the tragedy.

"We are conducting a safety audit as the collapses have raised questions over the structural stability of the structures in Over 900 units have been identified as dangerous and will be issued notices to either modify the structures to fall in line with the safety norms or face action," a senior official said.

The civic body had last week sealed 21 rooftop and bars for flouting norms.

According to officials, terraces or balconies in heritage buildings cannot be used for any kind of commercial activity.

"The audit team has reported that the terraces were overburdened with the weight of generator sets, furniture, water tanks and other heavy equipment resulting in the crumbling of old buildings. Seepage, cracks in walls, and dilapidated plasters have also weakened the foundation of the buildings," he added.

The roof of a building in C-block, above Jain Book Store, collapsed on February 2, while another roof of a one-storey building housing a popular resto bar, The Unplugged Courtyard (UC) in L-block, collapsed on February 11.