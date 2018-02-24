Neelabh Mishra - 1960-2018: Editor-in-chief of National Herald passes away

Veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of Delhi-based Herald, Neelabh Mishra, died at a private hospital here today following an illness. chief Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of Mishra, and described him an as "editor's editor." " Herald announces the passing away of our editor-in-chief, leader and friend Neelabh Mishra, aged 57, on February 24. He is survived by his long-time partner Kavita Srivastava, brother Shailoj Kumar, sister-in-law Sudha, and niece Nawasha," a statement put up on the ' Herald' website said. Mishra, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai earlier this month, "was critically ill with complications resulting from non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis," it said. "He developed multiple organ failure before a liver transplant could be carried out.

He breathed his last (today) surrounded by his relatives, friends and comrades," the statement said. His cremation is scheduled at Nungambakkam here later in the day, sources close to him said. In 2016, Mishra 'steered' the re-launch of Herald, founded by former prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, as a digital news website, the statement said. Last year, he re-launched the ' Herald on Sunday' newspaper, and then its sister publications 'Navjivan' and 'Qaumi Awaz' as news websites, the statement added. Mishra started off his over three decades of journalistic career as a reporter with 'Navbharat Times' in his hometown Patna in Bihar and later moved to Rajasthan as the Jaipur correspondent for 'News Time'. He also set up Eenadu TV in Rajasthan in 1998, it said adding, prior to his stint in ' Herald', he worked as Editor of 'Outlook Hindi' for several years. Meanwhile, Gandhi condoled the death of Mishra. "A man who spoke truth to power. An institution builder. On Neelabh Mishra's tragic passing away this morning, my deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and admirers. #NationalHerald," he said in a tweet from his official handle 'Office of RG.