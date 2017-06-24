NEET 2017 results: Coaching hub Kota wins big with 6 out of 10 toppers

-
ALSO READNEET: Five arrested for attempting to leak question paper NEET 2017: Girls forced to remove bra, buttons in Kerala; politicians irked NEET 2017: Kerala girl forced to remove bra; 4 teachers suspended NEET 2017: Bengal to write to CBSE to protest against tough paper CBSE likely to announce NEET 2017 results today
-
Coaching hub Kota has secured six positions in the top 10, 12 in the top 20 and 39 in the top 100 ranks in the NEET result declared on Friday.
All six students in the top 10 and 12 in the top 20 are from ALLEN Career Institute in the city.
"Out of this, 9 are from classroom programme and 3 from distance learning programme," said Brajesh Maheshwari, the director of the institute.
At least 39 students from the institute have secured positions in top 100, he said.
"Archit Gupta, a classroom programme student of the institute, has bagged All India Rank-2 in NEET after being the 2nd rank holder in AIIMS this year," Mashewari said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU