NEET 2017 results: Coaching hub Kota wins big with 6 out of 10 toppers

All 6 students in the top 10 and 12 in top 20 are from ALLEN Career Institute in city

Press Trust of India  |  Kota 

NEET-2017 results: Six out of 10 toppers are from coaching hub Kota

Coaching hub Kota has secured six positions in the top 10, 12 in the top 20 and 39 in the top 100 ranks in the NEET result declared on Friday.

All six students in the top 10 and 12 in the top 20 are from ALLEN Career Institute in the city.

"Out of this, 9 are from classroom programme and 3 from distance learning programme," said Brajesh Maheshwari, the director of the institute.

At least 39 students from the institute have secured positions in top 100, he said.

"Archit Gupta, a classroom programme student of the institute, has bagged All India Rank-2 in NEET after being the 2nd rank holder in AIIMS this year," Mashewari said.

