NEET 2017 results to be announced today: Check your score here

The results of the Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2017 are expected to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, according to an update on results.gov.in.

The is an entrance examination for any graduate medical course, such as MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery, or postgraduate courses, like Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Surgery, in government and private medical colleges in India.

This year, the exam was taken by around 11.38 lakh students.

Here is how you can check your results online:

Log on to the websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in or results.gov.in

Click on Result 2017. You will be directed to another page. Take note that the option is not available on the above websites at the moment as the result is yet to be declared

Key in information such as application number, roll number, and date of birth to access your results