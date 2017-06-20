TRENDING ON BS
NEET 2017 results to be announced today: Check your score here

This year, the medical entrance exam was taken by around 1.1 million students

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2017 are expected to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, according to an update on results.gov.in. 

You can check your results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The NEET is an entrance examination for any graduate medical course, such as MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery, or postgraduate courses, like Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Surgery, in government and private medical colleges in India. 

This year, the exam was taken by around 11.38 lakh students. 

Here is how you can check your results online:


  • Click on CBSE NEET Result 2017. You will be directed to another page. Take note that the option is not available on the above websites at the moment as the result is yet to be declared

  • Key in information such as application number, roll number, and date of birth to access your results

  • Save a copy and take a print out for future reference

