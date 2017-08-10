NEET 2017: Set up a common question paper for all students, SC directs CBSE

The Supreme Court has rapped the (CBSE) for setting up different questions for regional language papers for students taking National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

The court also asked the Centre to file an affidavit stating that should have identical questions in future, citing the whole purpose of the Entrance Test was to have a common examination.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is an entrance examination for students who wish to study any graduate medical course ( or dental course (BDS) or postgraduate course (MD/MS) in government or private medical colleges all over India.

Nearly 12 lakh candidates across India had appeared for the NEET in 10 languages including English, Hindi and others.

The NEET was made mandatory for admission in the and the BDS courses across India last year.

Many students who took the exam had earlier approached the court citing the questions set for them in the regional languages were tougher compared to the ones set for Hindi and English.