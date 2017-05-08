NEET: Five arrested for attempting to leak question paper

Police on Sunday arrested five persons including two medical students here for allegedly making an attempt to leak question papers of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination that was held today across the country.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj said acting on a tip off a police team arrested five persons of an inter-state gang from an area under Patrakar Nagar police station for allegedly trying to leak question papers of examination.

Police also seized mobile phones, various equipment and pick van from the arrested persons.

Those arrested are the gang's kingpin and Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) student Shiv Kumar, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) student Shivam Mandal, law student Avinash Roshan, a private school coordinator Avinash Chandra Dubey and a pick van driver Sanjay Yadav, the SSP said in a release.

During the interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they had talked to a Centre Superintendent of an examination centre who would help them in getting the question paper.

The pick van was to be used for transporting question paper which they would get it photocopied somewhere en route and then they would distribute it among candidates, SSP said adding that the gang had demanded a hefty sum from some of the candidates of Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Police are interrogating the accused persons besides conducting raids to nab their accomplices, he added.

Over 11 lakh MBBS and BDS aspirants today appeared for examination at over 1,900 centres in 103 cities across the country.