NEET: Students allege getting Eng/Hindi question papers instead of Tamil

120 students who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test were from Telugu medium schools

The students appearing for NEET at an in the city on Sunday were allegedly given English and Hindi question papers instead of Telugu ones.



The mix-up took place at the at St Peter's Central Public School in Hanamkonda area, said Assistant Commissioner of Police P Murali.



Some 120 students who appeared for Eligibility cum Entrance Test at the centre were from Telugu medium schools, he said.



The students later said when they pointed out that they should be given Telugu question papers, the exam coordinator allegedly refused and asked them to carry on with English or Hindi question papers which had been distributed.



Parents of some of the students and some student organisations protested the mix-up, demanding registration of police case against the concerned officials.



District collector K Amrapali couldn't be contacted for further information.

