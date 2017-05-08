NEET: Students allege getting Eng/Hindi question papers instead of Tamil

-
ALSO READNEET: Five arrested for attempting to leak question paper Army Recruitment Board exam paper leaked; exams cancelled across India NEET exams: Students peeved at CBSE's list of do's and dont's HSC paper leak: Two college students arrested in Mumbai Indian paper mills look out for better prospects
-
The students appearing for NEET at an exam centre in the city on Sunday were allegedly given English and Hindi question papers instead of Telugu ones.
The mix-up took place at the exam centre at St Peter's Central Public School in Hanamkonda area, said Assistant Commissioner of Police P Murali.
Some 120 students who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test at the centre were from Telugu medium schools, he said.
The students later said when they pointed out that they should be given Telugu question papers, the exam coordinator allegedly refused and asked them to carry on with English or Hindi question papers which had been distributed.
Parents of some of the students and some student organisations protested the mix-up, demanding registration of police case against the concerned officials.
District collector K Amrapali couldn't be contacted for further information.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU