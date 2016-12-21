NEET-UG in 8 languages from 2017-18, says Health Ministry

The Union on Wednesday said will be conducted in eight languages from the 2017-18 academic year.

The eight languages are Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil.

"Under the directions of Health Minister J P Nadda, and after rigorous and extensive consultations with state governments about their examination pattern and other related aspects, it has been decided that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) from AY 2017-18 will be conducted in following 8 languages," said the statement.

In addition to this, the Ministry said the candidate qualifying would be eligible for All-India quota and other quotas under the state governments/Institutes irrespective of the medium in which the was taken by the candidate, subject to other eligibility criteria.

" and its implementation in regional languages is the outcome of the government's commitment of bringing about transparency in medical education and removing malpractices," said the statement.