Negotiation on S-400 missiles sale to India is at advanced stage: Russia

Even as has started delivery of the Triumf air defence missile to China, negotiations for the sale to of the multi-barrel system with a range of between 40 km and 400 km are at an "advanced stage" and should not be hurried up, a top Russian official has said.

In an interview to IANS, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation, which was formed over a decade ago to consolidate strategically important companies, said it is important not to "rush" with the contract, and give both parties time for the negotiations.

"Discussions on this contract are at an advanced stage. Currently, the technical details of the contract are being discussed," said Chemezov of the deal, pitched to be worth $5.5 billion (Rs 39,000 crore) for "the supply of the most modern equipment for strategic purposes".

"The on this project was signed in Goa just one year ago," Chemezov noted, adding, "It is important not to rush things and give both parties time for negotiations."

The deal was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to in October 2016, and negotiations are being conducted on factors like technology transfer, the final price and training of personnel before the contract is finalised.

According to Indian Defence Ministry officials, the delivery of the missile system will begin two years after the contract is finalised. had initially planned to buy at least 12 systems but pared this down to five.

Sources had also said that was ready to waive the offset clause to speed up the delivery. The clause requires the reinvestment of 30 per cent of the contract's value within the country.

"This is a very complex contract with many technical specifications and variables, as well as pricing conditions, production and delivery schedules.

Everything must be carefully coordinated," Chemezov said.

"I am confident that as soon as the negotiations are completed, the contract will be signed. The work is proceeding according to plan and its pace fully meets our expectations," he added.

The is designed to eliminate flying targets at an altitude of up to 30 km, including those incorporating stealth technologies. It is enough to secure an area roughly the size of the Capital Territory of Delhi -- almost 1,500 km sq.

A single regiment of the missile is usually divided into two smaller battalions fielding, with tracking and search radar systems, eight launchers, 112 guided missiles and command and support vehicles.

The missile, which can simultaneously engage up to six targets, has been deployed in Syria, where is targeting the

China had signed a contract for the in 2014 and, according to Russian news agency TASS, the deliveries have started. Beijing was the first international customer of the missile system.

Apart from China, the missile system has also been bought by Turkey, which has inked a deal for four batteries for around $2.5 billion.

has said that several other countries, including nations in and Southeast Asia, have also evinced interest in the