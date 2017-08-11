Nepal benefited tremendously from its ties with India: Nepal PM Deuba

has benefited tremendously from its "historic" ties with and it seeks to further strengthen its bilateral relations with New Delhi, the Himalayan nation's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur said on Friday.



was speaking at a function held here to mark India's 70 years of independence and highlight its major achievements over the past seven decades.



The function hosted by India's ambassador to Manjeev Singh Puri was also attended by External Affairs Minister and other dignitaries." has benefited tremendously from its historic ties with India," he said, adding that his seeks to further strengthen the India- relations."I look forward to meeting Prime Minister in during my forthcoming visit to India," he said. Speaking on the occasion, Swaraj highlighted the strides made by over the past 70 years of its Independence." is not only the largest democracy in the world, but also a successful democracy," she said."In the past seven decades, there was not a single occasion when power was transferred through bullet instead of ballot paper," Swaraj said.Highlighting the closest ties that bind and Nepal, she underlined that attached highest priority to its relationship withDeuba, who was the chief guest at the function held in Indian embassy in Kathmandu, complimented for its achievements in various fields over the past 70 years.CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda, Home Minister Janardan Sharma, Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala were among other over 250 dignitaries who attended the occasion.During her two-day visit to the country, Swaraj participated in BIMSTEC-Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Kathmandu. Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and are members of the BIMSTEC.She also called President Bidya Devi Bhandari and and met other senior political leaders of