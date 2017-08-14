TRENDING ON BS
Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 64, about 53 still missing

Over a dozen districts in the plains have been badly affected

IANS  |  Kathmandu 

Representational image
The death toll triggered by floods in Nepal over the past three days has risen to 64, the Home Ministry said.

An official statement said at least 53 people had gone missing in various districts in the low-lying areas of Terai region, Xinhua news agency reports.

Floods and landslides have created havoc in Terai, with thousands of families displaced and huge loss of properties, livestock and crops.

Many cities in the region have been inundated, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Over a dozen districts in the plains have been badly affected, said the Ministry, adding over 35,000 houses have been inundated and 1,000 houses damaged.

Police and the armed forces have been active in relief operation since Saturday. But this has been hampered by unending rainfall.

 

