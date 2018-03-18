Nepal for 'mutually beneficial' ties with India, China: FM Pradeep Gyawali

Nepal's alliance government will maintain a "mutually beneficial" relationship with and to seek economic benefits from both the Asian giants, the country's said today.

Pradeep Gyawali, who was inducted on Friday, also said that the government had started preparations as it expects both and Chinese to visit the country this year.

"We want to build a mutually beneficial relationship with both in the changed context," Gyawali said, adding that needs support from both the countries.

"Chinese Xi was supposed to visit in 2016, which could not be materialised possibly due to frequent government changes," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Gyawali said similar high-level visits will take place from Nepal's side also.

He said the government was making necessary preparations for the foreign trip of K P Oli.

" will make foreign trip soon and we are making necessary preparations to that end. But we have not yet decided from which country he will begin his foreign trip with," he said.

Meanwhile, has congratulated Gyawali on his appointment to the post of of

She made a phone call to congratulate the on Friday, officials said.

In her congratulatory letter, Swaraj expressed confidence that India- partnership will be further strengthened during his tenure. She also extended an invitation to Gyawali to visit India, they said.

Oli expanded his Cabinet and inducted 15 new ministers in his Council of Ministers, including the of chief Prachanda, on Friday.

concluded three phase of provincial, local and as part of its efforts to implement the new Constitution that was promulgated in September 2015.

The new government led by parties convened its first parliament session on March 5 following the elections.

In 2015, when adopted a new Constitution that split it into seven states, dozens of people were killed in ethnic clashes over territory and rights.

The ethnic Madhesi group, mostly of Indian-origin, protested for months, saying they were not getting enough territory in one of the states and were also facing discrimination.

Violent clashes not only killed 50 people, but also the country with severe shortages of fuel and medicine because protesters blocked the borders with

The protesters finally agreed to the elections after some amendments were made to the Constitution.