Nepal recognises employment of its citizens in India as foreign

Nepal
has formally recognised migration of its countrymen to India
for employment
purpose as "foreign employment" and bring them under the insurance coverage for the first time.
The government decided to give equal recognition to the employment
in India
as in other countries such as Gulf countries and Malaysia, Xinhua news agency quoted Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" as saying on Tuesday.
"Now, people leaving for employment
in India
will also get insurance coverage," Prachanda said.
There is no official data about the number of Nepali working in India
but around two million persons are believed to have been living there.
After the government's recognition, Nepali migrant workers in India
will be entitled to receive insurance coverage up to $12,812 for critical illness and life insurance.
The Prime Minister said the insurance coverage of migrant Nepali workers in India
will start from February 12.
