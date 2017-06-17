NEST 2017 result is out, download it here

On May 27, more than 67000 candidates had appeared for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) conducted at 124 venues in 60 cities of the country in order to seek admission to the highly-sought National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar. The Institute officially declared the results on its site on June 16 (Friday). Candidates can check results on the official site.

The Entrance Test had five sections such as general knowledge, physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology. Candidates needed rigorous preparations to clear the Test followed by counselling. Based on their merit, they finally get to study the Five-year M.Sc Program in basic sciences-biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics at the Bhubaneswar and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) of University of Mumbai. The program has been designed to identify and train the candidates with cutting edge scientific research skills in the country.

How to check the results:

* Visit the official site of www.nestexam.in (Or direct link here)

* Search for ‘View Results’ and click on the same

* Provide your required results and hit the Submit tab

* Download/save the result and print it out for future use.

Note: Due to heavy traffic, the site may be slower to load but keep trying.

Next Is Counselling:

* After the NEST, the successful candidates will now be appearing for the counselling process. Selection of the deserving candidates will completely be based on merit. And the selected candidates will finally secure their seat in India’s most prestigious Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) training school. However, a reasonable number of candidates will be placed in the merit list. A merit rank does not guarantee admission in the program. The candidates must keep in mind that they will be considered for the merit list only on securing both SMAS (Section-wise Minimum Admissible Score) and MAS (Minimum Admissible Score). While SMAS are 20% of the average of the top 100 scores, MAS is 50% of the total score. A candidate must secure minimum 90 marks in the exam for getting in the merit list.

Counselling Date & Time

* The 5-year MSc program at and CEBS provides a course based on the semesters with continuous assessments. Candidates receive a scholarship of Rs 5,000 a month plus 20,000 a year for summer projects. The date for counselling will be announced shortly. You can check here for important dates.

Eligibility Parameters for Admission to MSc Program:

* Candidates (General and OBC) should be born on or after August 01, 1997. Relaxation by 5 years in the age limit is given for SC/ ST/ Physically Disabled (PD) candidates.

* Candidates must have cleared Class 12 (2015 and 2016) Candidates who appeared in 2017 are eligible. (Where only Letter Grade is given by the Board, a certificate from the Board specifying equivalent percentage marks will be required. In the absence of such a certificate the decision of the respective Admission Committees will be final.)

* Any candidate with minimum 60% marks in total (or equivalent grade) in Class 12 exam from any recognised Board in India. (55% for SC, ST and PD)

* Candidate should be featured in the merit list.

About NEST:

The is an obligatory test for those seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. The Department of Atomic Energy under Government of India established and UM-DAE CEBS in 2007 in order to identify the talents in research and development.