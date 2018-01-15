Netanyahu in India: 9 pacts on cyber security, energy, other sectors inked

and on Monday inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cybersecurity and energy. The agreements were signed after extensive talks between Prime Minister and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for bolstering bilateral ties in strategic areas. The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective senior Cabinet colleagues, held delegation-level talks during which they also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interests. Netanyahu, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, will also visit Ahmedabad and Mumbai during his six-day stay in