Netanyahu in India: 9 pacts on cyber security, energy, other sectors inked

-
ALSO READModi, Netanyahu's personal chemistry shores up India-Israel strategic ties Will make things easier for Israeli companies to do business in India: Govt Netanyahu calls India a world power: 10 things he said on Indo-Israeli ties Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India: Diamond trade, investments on agenda Modi breaks protocol, receives Israel PM Netanyahu at Delhi airport
-
India and Israel on Monday inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cybersecurity and energy. The agreements were signed after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for bolstering bilateral ties in strategic areas. The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective senior Cabinet colleagues, held delegation-level talks during which they also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interests. Netanyahu, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, will also visit Ahmedabad and Mumbai during his six-day stay in India.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU