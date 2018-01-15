JUST IN
Modi, Netanyahu's personal chemistry shores up India-Israel strategic ties
Business Standard

Netanyahu in India: 9 pacts on cyber security, energy, other sectors inked

The agreements were signed after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Benjamin Netanyahu, Narendra Modi, Israel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu attend a ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial in New Delhi to formally rename it as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk on Sunday

India and Israel on Monday inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cybersecurity and energy. The agreements were signed after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for bolstering bilateral ties in strategic areas. The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective senior Cabinet colleagues, held delegation-level talks during which they also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interests. Netanyahu, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, will also visit Ahmedabad and Mumbai during his six-day stay in India.

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 14:19 IST

