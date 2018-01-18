Netanyahu pays tribute to 26/11 victims; meets survivor Moshe in Mumbai

Israeli on Thursday paid tributes to the victims of terror attacks and met the 26/11 survivor at Nariman House. Netanyahu, along with Devendra Fadnavis, laid a wreath at the memorial of the terror attack victims, that claimed 166 lives, at the iconic in south under a heavy security blanket.

#Mumbai: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House. pic.twitter.com/PRjj2NZZlF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 attacks.The Jewish couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the movement at the Nariman House in south Mumbai's Colaba area.Moshe came to on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago in the terror attack.The Israeli also wrote a message in the visitor's book at the place.