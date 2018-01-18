Netanyahu pays tribute to 26/11 victims; meets survivor Moshe in Mumbai

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday paid tributes to the victims of Mumbai terror attacks and met the 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House. Netanyahu, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, laid a wreath at the memorial of the terror attack victims, that claimed 166 lives, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai under a heavy security blanket.
Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 attacks. The Jewish couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at the Nariman House in south Mumbai's Colaba area. Moshe came to Mumbai on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago in the terror attack. The Israeli prime minister also wrote a message in the visitor's book at the place.
#Mumbai: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House. pic.twitter.com/PRjj2NZZlF— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
