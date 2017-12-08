Netflix's Mudbound might just land the network an Oscar nomination

The film opens with two brothers digging a grave for their father in Mississippi in the 1940s. The heavy rain doesn’t make the task any easier. When Jamie McAllen (Garrett Hedlund) realises he’s minutes from drowning in his father’s grave, his elder brother Henry (Jason Clarke) is nowhere to be seen.

A sense of foreboding sets in right at the beginning of the film. The land they are digging is their own. But also, they find, it is land they share — with the corpses that they accidentally uncover while finding a place to lay their father. They also share it ...